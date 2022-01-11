Alabama lawmakers begin session amid COVID surge, elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers returned to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2022 legislative session under the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases and looming elections, with one of the major decisions before legislators being how to use the state's remaining pandemic relief funds.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan. The state received the first half in June and has $580 million remaining after steering $80 million to hospitals and nursing homes and $400 million on a controversial prison construction plan.

A key topic for the session will be how to use those remaining pandemic dollars.

Legislative leaders have said infrastructure projects — including broadband and sewer projects — are expected to be a spending priority in addition to financial relief for hospitals and nursing homes.

Key lawmakers said there are discussions with Gov. Kay Ivey about holding a special session to focus on the pandemic relief funds. A spokesperson for Ivey said last week that the governor “wants this to be an early priority for the Legislature.”

Lawmakers are coming to the Alabama Statehouse as the state experiences a record jump in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. The Statehouse is open to the public, but some safety precautions have been put in place.

The 105-member Alabama House of Representatives is requiring masks in common areas such as hallways. Seating will be limited at Ivey's State of the State address.

Lawmakers this year have said they expect to approve a pay raise for teachers and state employees, although the size of the raise is unclear.

House Republicans this year our pushing what they have dubbed the “Standing Tall for Alabama” agenda which includes legislation to do away with the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

The backing increases the chances of approval for the proposal that has failed for several years in Montgomery. However, the proposal continues to face opposition from state sheriffs who say it will undermine public safety.

The House GOP agenda also includes anti-critical race theory legislation and the creation of a felony crime for assaulting a first-responder.

Gambling legislation to authorize a state lottery and several casinos is expected to be introduced in the Alabama Senate by Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican from Atmore. However, the outlook for the bill is unclear as lawmakers head to elections.

Lawmakers face primaries on May 24. An election-year session traditionally brings a flurry of legislation and resolutions that lawmakers believe will appeal to their voters. However, legislators also will feel pressure to finish up the session quickly in order to hit the campaign trail.