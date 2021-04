CAMDEN, Ala. (AP) — Everyone 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama beginning May 5, Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday, as health officials attempt to expand an immunization program that is trailing the rest of the nation.

Ivey, who made the announcement after touring a vaccine clinic in her home county of Wilcox, called the vaccine against the new coronavirus “our ticket back to normal.”