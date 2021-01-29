Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility despite lack of doses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will roughly double the number of people eligible to receive immunizations against COVID-19 next month even though there's still not enough vaccine for everyone who qualifies for a shot, the head of the state health agency said Friday.
Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer, said everyone 65 and older; educators; court officials; corrections officers; postal employees; grocery store workers; some manufacturing workers; public transit workers; agriculture employees; state legislators and constitutional officers will be eligible to get vaccinations when the program expands on Feb. 8.