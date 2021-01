WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama educator and his wife have been indicted on charges of falsely claiming their daughter had a terminal illness.

Coosada Elementary School assistant principal Daniel Nix Taylor, 38, and Jessica Lane Taylor, 37, are charged with aggravated child abuse, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. They were released from the Elmore County Jail after posting bonds of $30,000 each.