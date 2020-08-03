Alabama county adds property tax increase to November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Commissioners in an Alabama county voted Monday to include on the November ballot a property tax increase that would add funding for the public school system, according to officials.

Voters in Montgomery County, which includes the state's capital, will have the chance to vote on the tax referendum on the Nov. 3 presidential election ballot.

If approved, the number of mills levied on property in the county would increase by 12, with the average homeowner seeing about a $12 monthly rise in property taxes, news outlets reported Monday.

The measure would generate an additional $33 million per year for Montgomery County Public Schools, according to officials. School Board President Clare Weil said the funding would go toward securing a $250 million bond to cover repairs as well as toward improving school safety, instructional programming and support services, among other improvements.

“Tomorrow, teachers return to the classroom to begin final preparations for the 2020-2021 school year. Although the start of the school year will look very different this year, the County Commission today gave teachers a great back to school present,” Superintendent Ann Roy Moore added in a statement Monday.

Property owners in the town of Pike Road would not be affected by the increase because it has its own school system and tax structure, The Montgomery Advertiser said.