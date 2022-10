MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Spring Hill College has chosen a woman to serve as its president, the first to do so in the school's 192-year history.

Mary H. Van Brunt will become the 39th president beginning in January. Van Brunt currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania. She also served nearly 17 years as the founding dean of the School of Business, Arts and Media at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania.