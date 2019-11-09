Air Force airmen report, help fight Nebraska house fire

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Two U.S. Air Force airmen helped a family as their house burned in western Nebraska.

The airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne saw the fire near Dix while on duty Thursday. Kimball County, Nebraska, sheriff's officials say the airmen alerted a neighbor, who called authorities.

KTWO Radio in Casper reports the family of four was unaware their house was burning but soon made it out along with their three pets.

Sheriff's officials say airmen first class Christopher Horton and Christian Reid of the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron helped control a hydrant while a firefighter used a water hose.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base oversees dozens of nuclear missiles in silos scattered across rural southeastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and northeastern Colorado.

