Aide no longer works for Horsford after old tweets surface

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A press secretary for U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada is no longer working for the Democratic congressman after a conservative website published an article detailing old tweets in which she used racial and anti-gay slurs.

An article posted by The National Pulse last week identified more than 20 tweets made by Shelbie Bostedt in 2012 and 2013 that involved use of racial or anti-gay slurs or racial statements. The article included screenshots of five tweets, which are no longer publicly visible on Bostedt's feed because her account was set to private.

Horsford’s office, when asked about the article, said in a statement Friday that “the comments made by this staffer occurred years ago, but still they are highly problematic and do not represent the values of this office, therefore her employment has ended.”

The Associated Press left phone, text and email messages for Bostedt but was unable to reach her for comment.