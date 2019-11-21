Agency will distribute coats to kids in need

Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) has partnered with the Knights of Columbus to host the agency’s annual Coats for Kids event at FCA’s Ben Franklin Center in Norwalk on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Families are invited to come to the second floor to pick out a brand-new children’s coat or a gently used adult coat while supplies last.

Several Knights of Columbus Councils have come together to organize this event from Norwalk, New Canaan, Westport, Weston, and Wilton.

At the same time, the Connecticut Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will be in the parking lot at Ben Franklin Center for its monthly distribution in partnership with Filling in The Blanks and Family & Children’s Agency.

Neighbors in need are welcome to take home a bag of fresh food along with a new winter coat.

The Ben Franklin Center is located at 66 Bayview Avenue.