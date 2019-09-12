Agency issues fact report on fatal Hawaii helicopter crash

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A new federal report has offered additional details of a deadly helicopter crash off the coast of Hawaii.

The Maui News reported Wednesday that the October 2017 crash killed 27-year-old Jeremy Dossetter and 25-year-old Oliver Kirsch.

The National Transportation Safety Board recently filed an accident factual report using information from the wreckage 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) off Molokai.

A remotely-operated vehicle found the severely fragmented fuselage of the Robinson Helicopter R44 embedded in the ocean floor.

The report says an analysis of the helicopter's recovered engine does not indicate any evidence of internal mechanical damage or heat distress.

The report says the helicopter descended to about 2,700 feet (823 meters) when radar contact was lost about 6 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of Molokai Airport.

