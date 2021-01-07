After riot, fears grow about Trump's final days in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — With 13 days left in President Donald Trump’s term, a nation shaken by the violence carried out in his name was left wondering what he might do next, and there was open talk in Washington of trying to force him from office early.
Out of sight in the White House — and silenced on some of his favorite internet lines of communication — the cornered president watched the resignations of several top aides, including a Cabinet secretary. As officials sifted through the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol, there was growing discussion Thursday of impeaching him a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.