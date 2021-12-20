After reprieve, NYC is rattled by a stunning virus spike JIM MUSTIAN and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 4:42 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Just a couple of weeks ago, New York City seemed like a relative bright spot in the U.S. coronavirus struggle. Now it's a hot spot, confronting a dizzying spike in cases, scramble for testing, quandary over a major event and exhausting sense of déjà vu.
An omicron-variant-fueled wave of cases is washing over the nation's most populous city, which served as a nightmarish test case for the country early in the pandemic. While health officials say there are important reasons why it's not spring 2020 all over again, some Broadway shows have abruptly canceled performances, an indoor face mask mandate is back and testing is hard to come by.
