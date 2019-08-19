After Amash dumped Trump, his district may do same to him

FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Rep. Justin Amash, D-Mich., greets the crowd before holding a town hall meeting at Grand Rapids Christian High School's DeVos Center for Arts and Worship. Democrats may be the biggest winners from Amash's impeachment stand against President Donald Trump. Amash has left the Republican Party, is running for re-election as an independent and is flirting with a White House bid as a libertarian _ a threat that could wound Trump one more time. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Justin Amash has left the Republican Party over his opposition to President Donald Trump, and Democrats are celebrating.

The Michigan congressman's departure means a three-way race in his politically shifting Grand Rapids-area district, giving Democrats fresh hope for picking up his a seat.

Amash is also flirting with another way to wound Trump — by running for president as a Libertarian. More than 200,000 Michigan voters supported a third-party candidate in 2016, when Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes

Amash was the first Republican on Capitol Hill to say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings.

Amash's is another cautionary tale for GOP lawmakers who consider opposing Trump. Those who do quickly find it's a lonely place to be, and may mean the end of a political career.