WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted Monday to continue to be represented by their union after a nearly 10-month strike that was resolved in January.

The National Labor Relations Board livestreamed the vote count, with the final tally being 302-133 to retain the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Telegram & Gazette reported. Nurses voted yes or no in response to the question, “Do you wish to be represented for purposes of collective bargaining by MNA?”