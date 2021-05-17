Afghans who helped the US now fear being left behind RAHIM FAIEZ and BEN FOX, Associated Press May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 12:37 a.m.
1 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, 31, a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. speaks during an interview to The Associated Press after a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo Ayazudin Hilal, 40, a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. show his picture with the US Army soldiers during an interview to The Associated Press after a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo Ayazudin Hilal, 40, a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. hold his medal during an interview to The Associated Press after a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold banners during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters gather during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a protest against the U.S. government and NATO in Kabul, Afghanistan. Mariam Zuhaib/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For Mon PMs; XMZ501-516; video (blv LON handling video); this is Tues Spotlight; print only
He served as an interpreter alongside U.S. soldiers on hundreds of patrols and dozens of firefights in eastern Afghanistan, earning a glowing letter of recommendation from an American platoon commander and a medal of commendation.
Written By
RAHIM FAIEZ and BEN FOX