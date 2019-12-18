Affordable living planned for adults formerly in foster care

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island community development organization has announced it's planning an affordable housing project for young adults who have been in foster care.

The Smith Hill Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday that it received a $100,000 grant from the Housing Ministries of New England to pursue the project, The Providence Journal reported.

The grant will be used for pre-development costs for the $3.5 million project in Providence, according to the executive director of Smith Hill Development Corporation, Jean Lamb.

The target tenants for The Cornerstone of Smith Hill will have experienced hardships in their childhood and be 18-24 years old, the age when people are aged out of the foster system, said Kate Corwin of Smith Hill Community Development Corporation.

The development company plans to build the project on a vacant lot and says it will provide 26 units.

“The possibility to provide housing to a really vulnerable community, and the youth community, is just so exciting,” Providence City Councilwoman Katherine Kerwin said. “The idea of creating affordable housing needs to become a practice on every vacant lot.”