Açai fruit bowl and smoothie shop opens tomorrow in Wilton

Açai bowls featuring the açai berry, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and coconut, layered with granola, are being featured at SoBol, a new eatery in Wilton at 5 River Road.

A new healthy food business bearing açai berry bowls and fruit smoothies is holding its grand opening in Wilton Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Melissa and Sergio Ferreira, who own and operate a SoBol eatery franchise in Ridgefield, are opening a second SoBol shop at 5 River Road in Wilton, near Bow Tie Cinema.

“We opened our first location in Ridgefield in July 2018 and that was a success. We thought Wilton would be a good match for a second shop because it is a similar health conscious town. We also thought Wilton needed more choices in its food scene so we look forward to opening and seeing how it goes,” Melissa said.

The SoBol chain is known for its açai bowls and fruit smoothies. Açai (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) is a dark purple berry found on palm trees in South American rainforests. Fans refer to it as “a superfruit from the Amazon,” because it’s considered heart healthy and high in fiber and antioxidants. Açai initially gained popularity in the U.S. in California where yoga enthusiasts and surfers ate it as a source of energy. It is popular with adults and children as well.

For its açai bowl, SoBol blends açai fruit with other fruits and granola. Gluten-free options are available.

In addition to açai bowls, SoBol also sells pitaya bowls (made with dragon fruit) combined with mango, pineapple and kiwi as well as a green bowl featuring spinach, mango, banana, and kale.

“The green bowl is a good way to get one serving of vegetables a day, you don’t even know there is spinach and kale in it,” Melissa said.

In addition to fruit bowls, SoBol sells smoothies, waffles, and soups such as chicken soup, three bean chili and corn chowder.

To commemorate its grand opening, on Dec. 18, SoBol in Wilton is giving away free bowls to the first 50 customers in line at 3:30 p.m. The store will open at noon on Wednesday, will close briefly at 3 p.m., then re-open at 3:30 for the giveaway.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, SoBol in Wilton will give away smoothies to the first 25 customers in line at 7 a.m., when their doors open.

There will also be a giveaway on Friday, Dec. 20, where customers can pick a ticket for a chance to win a T-shirt. At noon, 40 cups/bottles of kombucha will also be given away.

Opening hours of SoBol in Wilton are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

