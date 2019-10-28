About 14K still without power after Tropical Storm Olga

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Utility companies in Louisiana say about 14,000 people don't have power due to damage from Tropical Strom Olga.

News outlets report some Entergy and Cleco customers are still without power Monday after the tropical storm destroyed numerous utility poles over the weekend.

Entergy says the storm knocked out power to more than 92,000 customers but power has been restored to about 83,000 customers. The utility says the storm led to heavy power damage in the New Orleans metro and Hammond area, leaving about 260 poles impaired.

Entergy says as of Monday, Jefferson Parish has the most outages with more than 3,600 and Tangipahoa Parish is second with more than 2,700. The utility says power could be restored to their customers by Monday night.

On Facebook, Cleco also says customers should have power by Monday.