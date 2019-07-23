ASML in Wilton shows students new lab

ASML in Wilton hosted a tour on Tuesday, July 16, for 16 children (10-16 years old) from the Danbury Grassroots Academy (DGA), a Danbury-based educational program for at-risk students.

Michael Opuszynski, ASML’s Hardware and Test Center Group Lead, showed the students the chip manufacturing facility’s new Test and Measurement Lab.

They explored several interactive exhibits, including some real ongoing testing projects for different ASML products.

At the lab, students learned about vibration control, damping and the potential and benefit of using 3D printing, high-speed cameras and virtual reality during the design and testing phases of a product.

Following the tour, students completed a laser maze game consisting of different optical components such as mirrors, lenses, beam splitters and a laser source. They were told how optics are an integral part of ASML’s photolithography machines.

The tour followed a six-week engagement where ASML engineers volunteered their time to visit DGA and teach students computer programming using Lego Mindstorm robot kits.

“The tour was a pretty incredible experience,” said Lauren Bailey, executive director of DGA. “The kids learned about the lab and what it means to work at ASML. It was exciting for them to meet people who came from all over the country to work there. Three of our older kids are interested in robotics so they got an opportunity to network and communicate with ASML staff.”

ASML’s program with DGA was made possible and funded by the ASML Foundation — an independent Dutch charity focused on improving lives through inclusive and quality education and training for underserved young people in countries where ASML operates.

“ASML Foundation is strongly linked to ASML, so we aim to offer kids more experiences in technology that are reflective of the innovative, high-tech business and multinational workforce of ASML. While we funded materials for DGA to teach the children about robots and coding, it is great to see that ASML engineers stepped in to help these kids discover the first steps to — hopefully for some of them — a future in tech,” said Christel Keizer of the ASML Foundation.

