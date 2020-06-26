ASML in Wilton donates $250,000 in PPE to area hospitals

ASML employees bring donations of personal protective equipment to Stamford Hospital on June 25. From left, Rui Chang (ASML Group Leader - Wilton System Integration), Phil Choi (ASML Group Leader - Reliability), Thomas Liaskas (ASML Project Lead), Vic Cappelli (ASML Director of Integration, Quality and Reliability Engineering), Liz Longmore, Vice President, Ambulatory Services and Chief Operating Officer, Stamford Health Medical Group; Chris Riendeau, Senior Vice President, Fund Development, Brendan Schepis, Executive Director, Supply Chain. less ASML employees bring donations of personal protective equipment to Stamford Hospital on June 25. From left, Rui Chang (ASML Group Leader - Wilton System Integration), Phil Choi (ASML Group Leader - ... more Photo: ASML / Contributed Photo Photo: ASML / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close ASML in Wilton donates $250,000 in PPE to area hospitals 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Employees of ASML in Wilton delivered $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment to three hospitals on Thursday, June 25. The company has also raised $25,000 for the Connecticut Food Bank.

Surgical gowns, surgical-grade face masks and more were brought to Yale New Haven Health, Nuvance Health and Stamford Health.

The company said it was motivated by the desire to support its local community during this difficult time, and so formed a targeted Coronavirus Action Committee dedicated to supporting relief efforts throughout Connecticut.

Belinda Foster expressed thanks on behalf of Stamford Hospital.

“We are so grateful to ASML for their generous donation of masks and gowns,” she said. “PPE is a crucial resource for our physicians and nurses that are working so hard to care for our COVID-19 patients. Every donation from the community helps Stamford Health during these challenging times. The support of the communities we serve is having a profound impact. Our caregivers know the community has them in their hearts.”

The deliveries represent an undertaking that spanned nearly three months, involving a global network of volunteers formed on March 29 and precise coordination among ASML offices and suppliers that had to deal with constantly changing regulations from the Food and Drug Administration and Customs.

“Getting the right PPE quickly, in an environment that was changing on a daily basis, proved to be one of the biggest hurdles we would encounter.” said Thomas Liaskas, an ASML project manager and committee member.

Since the action committee first met on March 29, the team has expanded to include 15 ASML employees. Together, they continues to provide aid to those most impacted by COVID-19.

As part of their ongoing efforts, the team has led monetary donations for the KC101 Virtual Food Drive, exceeding their initial target goal of $13,000 with over $15,000 raised and counting.

ASML Wilton Vice President Bill Amalfitano supplemented employees’ individual contributions with an additional $10,000, yielding more than $25,000 in monetary donations for the Connecticut Food Bank.

“ASML is proud to lead the community response in helping neighbors currently struggling with hunger during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

Victor Capelli, a senior manager for integration and reliability engineering, said, “I have been lucky enough to work in an industry that is able to keep going during the lockdown. Our team wanted to help people who have run into hard times, and this is a great way to do that.”

A leader in the semi-conductor industry, ASML provides patterning solutions that drive the advancement of microchips.