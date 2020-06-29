ASML donates 4,000 masks to Wilton first responders
ASML in Wilton donated 4,000 face masks to the town's first responders on June 25. From left are Fire Chief Geoff Herald; ASML employees Bill Localzo, Brandon Marschner, and Chris Musante; and Police Lt. David Hartman.
WILTON — On the same day it donated $250,000 worth of personal protective equipment to area hospitals, employees of ASML in Wilton dropped off 4,000 face masks to Wilton’s fire and police departments and ambulance corps on June 25.
Accepting the delivery from Bill Lcalz, Brandon Marschner and Chris Musante were fire Chief Geoff Herald and police Lt. David Hartman.