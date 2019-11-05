APNewsBreak: New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump

New Mexico Republican House Minority Leader James G. Townsend, left, and Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce, right, talk to reporters on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Albuquerque after announcing the party will challenge how the state is counting absentee ballots. The Republican Party of New Mexico said Monday it is suing the state's Secretary of State and a southern county clerk to halt the counting of absentee ballots after questions arose if the ballots were following requirements under a 2019 state law. less New Mexico Republican House Minority Leader James G. Townsend, left, and Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce, right, talk to reporters on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Albuquerque after announcing ... more Photo: Russell Contreras, AP Photo: Russell Contreras, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close APNewsBreak: New Mexico GOP set to endorse Trump 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico appears set to join Nebraska Republicans and endorse President Donald Trump for re-election.

State GOP chairman Steve Pearce told The Associated Press on Monday that an endorsement "would be a mere formality" since everyone on the party's central committee is supporting the president.

Pearce says he knew of nobody in New Mexico GOP circles who wasn't supporting Trump. He also didn't know if any of Trump's Republican challengers, like former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh or former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, would even get on the New Mexico ballot.

The Nebraska GOP announced in August the party had unanimously endorsed Trump for re-election.

Four states have discussed plans to cancel their 2020 GOP presidential primaries.