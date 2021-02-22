Trudeau's cabinet to abstain from China genocide vote

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s House of Commons will vote Monday on whether to declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet will abstain from the vote, a senior government official told The Associated Press.
The official said Canada’s foreign minister will make the government’s position clear but said declaring something in Parliament is not going to adequately get results in China and that work with international allies and partners is needed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement.