AP source: J&J doses to be released, but many will be tossed

U.S. regulators are allowing for the release of 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from a troubled Baltimore factory, but material to make many more must be thrown out because of possible contamination, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration announced that it had determined that two batches from the plant could be released. But it said several other batches are not suitable for use and additional batches are still under review.