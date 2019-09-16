AP investigation finds spiked CBD being sold in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An Associated Press investigation shows a dark side to booming sales of the cannabis extract CBD. Some people are substituting cheap and dangerous street drugs for the real thing.

For the investigation, a reporter in Towson purchased three vape pods that were advertised as delivering inhalable CBD. Lab testing showed one contained synthetic marijuana.

The store's co-owner then pulled the brand from shelves.

The practice of spiking CBD vapes with synthetic marijuana has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, the street drug gives an intense high.

In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edible products marketed as CBD in at least 13 states. Some of the brands are available online.

Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.