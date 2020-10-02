AP Week in Pictures, North America

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP) less President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland ... more Photo: Olivier Douliery, AP Photo: Olivier Douliery, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, North America 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

