AP Week in Pictures, North America

A protester leads a chant down a main thoroughfare during a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Valley Stream, N.Y. A protester leads a chant down a main thoroughfare during a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Valley Stream, N.Y. Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP

July 10 - July 16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

