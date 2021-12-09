Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

A boy pushes a wheelbarrow with canisters and his younger brother, on their way to collect water from a stagnant pool, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Afghanistan's drought, its worst in decades, is now entering its second year, exacerbated by climate change.
Petros Giannakouris/AP

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 2-8, 2021.

This week’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of daily life in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hosting its its first ever Formula One race and dramatic winter weather in Tel Aviv.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

