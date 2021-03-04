AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Feb. 25-March 3, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region: The Jewish holiday of Purim was celebrated during daylight, before Israeli authorities imposed an overnight curfew due to the coronavirus; and Beirut was darkened by burning tires, again, after the Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar amid an unrelenting economic and political crisis.