AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 12:03 a.m.
Jenifer Salles is consoled by a relative during a burial service for her mother, Leticia Marinho Salles, killed during a police raid in the Complexo do Alemao favela, at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Thursday's police operation in the Complexo do Alemao favela targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks, and invaded nearby neighborhoods, leaving at least 18 dead. Bruna Prado/AP
Osmar Aguero poses for a photo dressed in feathers to honor Saint Francisco Solano, known as the Saint of birds, during a Catholic Mass in Emboscada, Paraguay, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent, birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes. Jorge Saenz/AP
Brazil's Bia Zaneratto celebrates scoring against Paraguay during a women's Copa America semi-final soccer match in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Brazil won the match and advances to the finals. Dolores Ochoa/AP
A woman holds a photo of Argentina's late first lady Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, better known as Evita, as she waits her turn to visit Evita's tomb in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Argentines commemorate the 70th anniversary of the death of their most famous first lady, who died of cancer on July 26, 1952 at the age of 33. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Women talk while combing a girl's hair in Tupe, Peru, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. As Peru's President Pedro Castillo marks the first anniversary of his presidency, his popularity has been decimated by his chaotic management style and corruption allegations, but in rural areas like Tupe, voters believe the fault for the executive crisis lies not only with Castillo, but with Congress, which has sought to remove him twice. Martin Mejia/AP
A guest dances in the Van Gogh Live 8K multimedia exhibition, featuring projections of paintings by Dutch artist Vincent Willem van Gogh, at the exhibit's opening for the media and guests in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Bruna Prado/AP
A girl wears a mask with the phrase "Justice for Luz," written on it in Spanish, during a protest by feminist groups for Luz Raquel Padilla, in front of the Jalisco state government House in Mexico City, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Luz Raquel Padilla, the mother of a child with autism, was doused with alcohol and burned alive by a group of people a few blocks from her home on July 16 in Jalisco state. She died of her wounds. Marco Ugarte/AP
A dancer dressed as a monkey performs "Danza del Palo Volador," a ritual in honor of his patron saint Santiago Apostle, in Cubulco, Guatemala, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ahead of his feast day on July 25 worshipers take part in ancient religious ceremonies and accompany processions since a few weeks before. Moises Castillo/AP
Chile celebrates winning against Venezuela at the end of a Women's Copa America soccer match in Armenia, Colombia, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Dolores Ochoa/AP
A young fencer strikes pose for her parents as they take photos in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Matias Delacroix/AP
A farm worker rests on his employer's cow which he cares for during the Rural Society's annual exposition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Children sleep on the floor of a school turned into a shelter after they were forced to leave their homes in Cite Soleil due to clashes between armed gangs, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Odelyn Joseph/AP
July 21 to July 28, 2022
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.