AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A girl stands in her home in Quilombo Mesquita, a community of descendants from slaves, during its traditional cultural-religious festival "Folia do Divino Espirito Santo", in Cidade Ocidental, 50 km from Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The festival, held for more than 100 years, represents the cultural resistance of the community and the eve of the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Brazil.
May 12 to May 19, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargadter in Mexico City.

