AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
15
Biologist Rodrigo Freitas examines a baby broad-snouted caiman after capturing it in the Marapendi Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 16, 2021. Thousands of caimans living in lagoons adjacent to what was once the Olympic Golf Course are closely monitored by scientists, who hope to protect their numbers and encourage local residents to be environmentally conscious about living next to the scaly creatures.
Bruna Prado/AP

July 16 - 22, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

