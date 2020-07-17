-
A soldier in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic stands guard in Ciudad Bolivar, an area with high cases of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, July 13, 2020. The mayor of Bogota ordered tight restrictions in areas seeing the highest contagion. less
Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP
JULY 10-16, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brasilia, Brazil.
