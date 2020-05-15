AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Nurses gather in front of the National Museum holding placards with the names of their colleagues who died in their fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, during a protest marking International Nurses' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. less Nurses gather in front of the National Museum holding placards with the names of their colleagues who died in their fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, during a protest marking International Nurses' ... more Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP Photo: Eraldo Peres, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

MAY 8-14, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com