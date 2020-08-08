AP Week in Pictures, Global

People evacuate the wounded after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

AUGUST 1 - 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

