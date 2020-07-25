AP Week in Pictures, Global

Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during demonstrations that have roiled Portland and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. less Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP Photo: Noah Berger, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Global 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

JULY 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com