  • Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during demonstrations that have roiled Portland and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. Photo: Noah Berger, AP / Noah Berger
JULY 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

