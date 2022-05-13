Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A territorial defence man poses for a photo next to cars destroyed during the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
May 6-May 12, 2022

From the third month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and efforts to evacuate civilians, to the state opening of the British Parliament and the royal garden party in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

