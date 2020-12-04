AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A Tigray woman who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, carries water on her back, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again ruled out dialogue with the leaders of the defiant Tigray region Friday but said he was willing to speak to representatives "operating legally" there during a meeting with three African Union special envoys trying to end the deadly conflict between federal troops and the region's forces.

NOV. 27 – DEC. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP chief photographer for Iberia, Emilio Morenatti.

