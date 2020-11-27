AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Indian women perform rituals standing inside an artificial pond on Chhat Puja festival in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts.

NOV. 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

