AP Week in Pictures: Asia

An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities. The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping of daily testing that exceeds 1 million now. However, experts caution that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages. less An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. India reported another ... more Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures: Asia 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

Sept. 4-10, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

