AP Source: Michigan governor to issue stay-at-home order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with an exemption for certain workers, a government official told The Associated Press on Monday.

The order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow “essential" employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work, said a high-ranking administration official who had direct knowledge of the measure. The person was not authorized to speak publicly before the Democratic governor's scheduled 11 a.m. Monday news conference.

Lansing-based political publication MIRS first reported on the planned order Monday.

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease called by the virus. Nine deaths have been reported.

