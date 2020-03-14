-
A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Protests against gender violence in Mexico have intensified in recent years amid an increase in killings of women and girls. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
MARCH 7-13, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world, made or published by Associated Press.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
