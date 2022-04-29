AP PHOTOS: Ukraine war etched on faces of wounded, bereaved Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 2:07 p.m.
1 of45 An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry an injured man who missing a part of his leg to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of45 Olga Zhovtobrukh, 55, cries during an Easter religious service at a church in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of45
4 of45 A car is parked under a tree in the partially abandoned town of Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of45 Olena Koptyl, 63, removes Ukrainian traditional Easter bread, or Paska, from her oven as she bakes at home on the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of45
7 of45 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks before the start of a press conference in a subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of45 A woman lights candles during an Easter service at a church in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of45
10 of45 A Ukrainian serviceman enters a tank to make repairs after fighting against Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of45 Tamara Oliynyk, 62, sits on a bed after surgery due to injuries form shelling in the village of Shandrigolovo village, as she recuperates at a hospital in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 12 of45
13 of45 Worshippers wait in line to kiss what represents the coffin of Jesus Christ during Easter Orthodox Christian celebrations at Saints Peter and Garrison church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
14 of45 Olena Koptyl, 63, enters the basement of her destroyed home in the aftermath of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 15 of45
16 of45 Valentyna Bushtruk, 70, walks in front of a damaged church in Lukashivka in northern Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Residents said Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition and that Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
17 of45 The bedroom wall of a boy inside a building destroyed by a Russian bombardment in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 18 of45
19 of45 Gravedigger Alexander digs a grave at the cemetery in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
20 of45 An X-Ray film of lungs hangs on sand bags at a hospital in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 21 of45
22 of45 A firefighter carries books away from the remains of a house following a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
23 of45 A man injured from shrapnel waits for emergency workers after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 24 of45
25 of45 A priest blesses the remains of three people who died during the Russian invasion and were disinterred from temporary burial sites in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
26 of45 An elderly woman sits in a wagon sitting at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, before departing as she flees the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 27 of45
28 of45 Tetyana Boikiv, 52, puts plastic sheeting on the windows of her home that were broken by explosions during the Russian invasion of her neighborhood in Ozera village near Bucha, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Tetyana buried her husband Moroz Mykola who was captured by Russian soldiers from his home in Ozera on March 13 and taken for several weeks to an unknown location. He was later found about 15 kilometres from home, dead with gunshot wounds. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
29 of45 Emergency services work at the site where fires were triggered by an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 30 of45
31 of45 Tetyana Boikiv, 52, right, hugs her neighbor Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during the funeral of her husband Mykola Moroz, 47, in Ozera village near Bucha, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian soldiers from his home in Ozera on March 13 and taken for several weeks to an unknown location. He was later found about 15 kilometres from home, dead with gunshot wounds. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
32 of45 People take shelter inside the basement of a building during a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 33 of45
34 of45 Valentyna Sherba, 68, stands next to a Russian tank in the backyard of her father's home, both destroyed, in the aftermath of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
35 of45 Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 36 of45
37 of45 Rescue workers help a disabled, elderly woman enter an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
38 of45 Medical workers treat the wounds of Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, who was injured by shelling near Barvenkove, at a hospital in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less 39 of45
40 of45 A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
41 of45 Petro Volin'ko, 87, attends the funeral of his neighbour Mykola Moroz, 47, at his home in Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukrain, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian soldiers from his home in Ozera on March 13 and taken for several weeks to an unknown location. He was later found about 15 kilometres from home, dead with gunshot wounds. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 42 of45
43 of45 Decorated State Emergency Service unit member Anna Pinchuk attends a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
44 of45 A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
45 of45
Missing part of his leg after a Russian bombardment, a man lay dazed in a stretcher as civilians helped an EMT bustle him away for treatment. Another sat stunned on a park bench, a strap cinched tightly around his leg just above a long, bloody gash. At a hospital, bandages shrouded a woman’s shoulder after she underwent surgery for wounds sustained during the shelling of her village.
The arrival of Eastern Orthodox Easter this week brought no respite from war to Ukraine some 60 days into Russia’s invasion, and the pain and suffering continued to be etched on the faces of the wounded, the bereaved and those fearful for what may yet be to come.
Written By
Associated Press