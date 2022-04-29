AP PHOTOS: Ukraine war etched on faces of wounded, bereaved

Missing part of his leg after a Russian bombardment, a man lay dazed in a stretcher as civilians helped an EMT bustle him away for treatment. Another sat stunned on a park bench, a strap cinched tightly around his leg just above a long, bloody gash. At a hospital, bandages shrouded a woman’s shoulder after she underwent surgery for wounds sustained during the shelling of her village.

The arrival of Eastern Orthodox Easter this week brought no respite from war to Ukraine some 60 days into Russia’s invasion, and the pain and suffering continued to be etched on the faces of the wounded, the bereaved and those fearful for what may yet be to come.