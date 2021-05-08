AP PHOTOS: Spain takes vaccines to the rural homebound FRANCISCO UBILLA, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 4:15 a.m.
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez arrives at the small town of Buger, barely a thousand inhabitants, at the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 23, 2021. Pilar Rodríguez, age 49, is one of three nurses in the town of Sa Pobla in the interior of the island to administer shots against COVID-19 there and in nearby villages as Buger. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patient Margarita Serra Crespi, 93, at her home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Margarita who suffers from senile dementia and has been bedridden for more than two years, receives regular visits from her caregiver and nurse Pilar, one of three nurses in the town of Sa Pobla in the interior of the island and in nearby villages. Francisco Ubilla/AP
4 of20 Nurse Pilar Rodríguez speaks with Paula Serra Caldes, 93, as she explains to her about vaccination against COVID-19, in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. While thousands flock daily at health clinics and ad-hoc vaccination points across Spain, health workers also fan out across the country to take shots to some of those who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Francisco Ubilla/AP Show More Show Less
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez arrives to start visiting her patients in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Pilar Rodríguez, age 49, is one of three nurses in the town of Sa Pobla in the interior of the island to administer shots there and in nearby villages. On her rounds of the area on foot, she is welcomed amiably by elderly folk, many bound to a chair or a bed. So far, Rodríguez said she and her colleagues have vaccinated over 70 people at their homes in the rural area. They have all received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the shot leading Spain's campaign. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Rafael Capo Frau, 92, at his home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Over a million Spaniards are considered by social services to be in need of help to feed and care for themselves. Some of these people are homebound and cannot respond to calls to go to vaccination points when their turn comes up. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez comforts Antonio Comas Serra, 80, after receiving the vaccine against COVID-19 at his home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. While thousands flock daily at health clinics and ad-hoc vaccination points across Spain, health workers also fan out across the country to take shots to some of those who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez arrives to start visiting her patients in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Rodríguez and her co-workers carry the vaccines in hand-held coolers to the first home on their day's circuit, where they prepare the shots. From that first stop, they walk to the other homes to make sure they avoid any jolts a car could deal the shots. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patient Rafael Capo Frau, 92, at his home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Spain has set the goal of vaccinating 70% of its adult population - some 33 million people - by the end of August. After being slowed by delays in shipments by drug makers, Spain has sped up its vaccination efforts and now has at least one shot in 12 million people. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patient Antonia Crespi Gomila, 93, at her home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez speaks with her patient Antonia Crespi Gomila after administering the vaccine against COVID-19 at her home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez leaves the house of her patient Antonia Crespi, 93, in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez administers the COVID-19 vaccine to her patient Martín Gomila Serra, 82, at his home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Francisco Ubilla/AP
Nurse Pilar Rodríguez leaves after administering a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to her patient Margarita Serra Crespi, 93, at her home in the town of Sa Pobla on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Friday, April 30, 2021. Francisco Ubilla/AP
20 of20
SA POBLA, Spain (AP) — While thousands flock daily to health clinics and ad-hoc vaccination points across Spain, health workers also fan out across the country to take shots to some of those who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Over a million Spaniards are considered by social services to be in need of help to feed and care for themselves. Some of these people are homebound and cannot respond to calls to go to vaccination points when their turn comes.
FRANCISCO UBILLA