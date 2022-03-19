AP PHOTOS: Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine The Associated Press March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 7:06 p.m.
Nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen babies are cared for that were born to surrogate mothers. The babies' biological parents are outside the country due to the war against Russia.
Volunteers sort donated clothes for later distribution among internally displaced people in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A hospital worker walks into a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A neighbor works as a traffic officer at one of the barricades built by territorial defense units in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A driver passes through a barricade built by territorial defense units downtown in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Medical staff rest in a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Ukrainian Natalia Tanchynets works on a patriotic-themed tattoo at her workshop in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A displaced family from Kyiv, right, sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Children play around the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A nanny caresses a newborn baby in a basement converted into a nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nineteen babies are cared for that were born to surrogate mothers. The babies' biological parents are outside the country due to the war against Russia.
A man walks at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022.
21 of21
In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 who have been separated from their biological parents who are out of the country as the war rages in Ukraine. The reason? They were born to surrogate mothers.
In the western city of Lviv, the country's cultural capital that until recently was mostly known for its elegant architecture, military veterans train dozens of civilians to use firearms and grenades.
Written By
The Associated Press