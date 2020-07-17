-
A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus is framed by lights at a mall in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed. less
Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP
July 10-16, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
