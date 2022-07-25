AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France July 25, 2022 Updated: July 25, 2022 4:56 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 FILE - Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and his teammates ride during a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - Britain's Fred Wright rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - The pack rides over the Great Belt Bridge during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.8 miles) with start in Roskilde and finish in Nyborg, Denmark, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday, July 1, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - A woman cheers the riders, as she stands at her window, during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometers (106.6 miles) with start in Dunkerque and finish in Calais, France, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - The pack rides during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Vejle and finish in Sonderborg, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - Riders pass over the cobblestones during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 157 kilometers (97.6 miles) with start in Lille Metropole and finish in Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, France, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - Spectators watch as the pack with Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, bottom right, during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Aigle, Switzerland and finish in Chatel les Portes du Soleil, France, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PARIS (AP) — Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees.
A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.