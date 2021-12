SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The work of a South Dakota House committee considering impeachment of the state's attorney general has stalled since the committee was created last month.

The Republican-dominated House voted Nov. 9 to have a committee investigate whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash. He pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boeve.