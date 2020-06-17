https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/AG-Tong-and-state-house-candidate-Thomas-discuss-15346418.php
AG Tong and state house candidate Thomas discuss racial justice
Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic candidate for the 143rd district seat in the state House of Representatives, will participate in a conversation on “Racial Justice in Connecticut: The Path Forward,” Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m.
The discussion is being presented by the College Democrats of Connecticut via Zoom.
For information on viewing the event, visit events.cdct@gmail.com.
