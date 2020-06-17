AG Tong and state house candidate Thomas discuss racial justice

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, shown speaking in Greenwich last fall, will join in a conversation on racial justice Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Stephanie Thomas, the Democratic candidate for the 143rd district seat in the state House of Representatives, will participate in a conversation on “Racial Justice in Connecticut: The Path Forward,” Thursday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

The discussion is being presented by the College Democrats of Connecticut via Zoom.

For information on viewing the event, visit events.cdct@gmail.com.