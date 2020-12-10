AG: No cost for North Dakota to join Trump loss lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the state incurred no cost in joining a lawsuit challenging election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

North Dakota and 16 other states won by President Donald Trump in November joined Texas in urging the court to take on the lawsuit less than a week before presidential electors gather in state capitals to formally choose Biden as the next president.

The lawsuit demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. That’s enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. The lawsuit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.

Stenehjem told The Associated Press “it’s normal” for a state to not be charged for signing on to a so-called amicus brief.

North Dakota Democrats in a statement said the lawsuit “undermines the foundation of the republic” and wastes tax dollars.

Trump crushed Biden in North Dakota with more than 65% of the vote.

Stenehjem said North Dakota is not alleging voter fraud in the four battleground states, and called the lawsuit a long shot.

“But it’s worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all," he said.